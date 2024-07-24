Army chief visits army personnel’s activities at Sherpur and Narsingdi

Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-uz-Zaman inspected the activities of army personnel deployed in Sherpur and Narsingdi districts today (24 July).

During his visit to Narsingdi, the army chief inspected the damaged 'Narsingdi District Jail', said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) this afternoon.

Officials of the local administration and senior members of the law enforcement agencies and media representatives also accompanied the army chief there, the release added.