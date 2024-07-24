Bangladesh not officially informed about UAE labour market closure: State minister

There has been no official notification regarding the closure of the labour market in the United Arab Emirates, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Choudhury said today (24 July).

"The labour market is not closed yet. We have not received any information about it. If we do, we will inform you [journalists]," he said in response to a question from reporters at the ministry.

"We have spoken to Bangladeshi embassy officials in Abu Dhabi, and they are also unaware of any such closure. Additionally, we contacted the UAE ambassador in Dhaka, and he confirmed that he has no information about it either," he added.

In light of the recent quota reform movement in Bangladesh, various media outlets have reported that the Middle Eastern country has closed its labour market due to protests by Bangladeshis in the UAE.

Addressing these reports, the minister clarified his stance to the media, stating, "We have seen news scrolls on television claiming that the labour market has been closed. However, we have not received any official documentation or written orders confirming this."

He went on to say, "So far, we have not received any information or letters regarding the closure."

The minister added, "It is crucial that news is presented accurately to prevent confusion and panic among the public."

The United Arab Emirates has handed lengthy prison sentences to 57 Bangladeshi expatriates for protesting against their government while in the Gulf country where demonstrations are banned, AFP reports referring state media on Monday.

On Monday, the official Emirati news agency WAM said three Bangladeshi expatriates were sentenced to life, 53 others to 10 years in prison and one to 11 years for participating in alleged protests.

The defendants had "gathered and incited riots in several streets across the UAE on Friday," WAM said, adding they would be deported after the completion of their prison terms.

The charges follow a swift investigation that was ordered on Friday, according to WAM.

A witness confirmed "that the defendants gathered and organised large-scale marches in several streets of the UAE in protest against decisions made by the Bangladeshi government," it added.

Speaking to reporters, State Minister Shafiqur Rahman said, "BNP Jamaat activists held meetings at various places in Abu Dhabi, which is prohibited according to the laws of that country. When I visited Dubai, I urged everyone to abide by the laws of that country. By disobeying the law, they aim to tarnish Bangladesh's image abroad."

Regarding the 57 convicted individuals, he stated, "The trial was conducted according to the laws of that country. They will continue to follow their own rules, and we have no authority to intervene in this matter."

He urged expatriates not to damage Bangladesh's image.

Bangladeshis form the third largest expatriate group in the UAE, after Pakistanis and Indians, according to the UAE foreign ministry.

Around 1.5 million Bangladeshis are working in the UAE.

The oil-rich Gulf state bans unauthorised protests and prohibits criticism of rulers or speech that is deemed to create or encourage social unrest.

Defamation, as well as verbal and written insults, whether published or made in private, are punishable by law. The country's penal code also criminalises offending foreign states or jeopardising ties with them.