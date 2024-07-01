Will keep continued mutual cooperation for good relations between India-Bangladesh forces: Indian navy chief

Bangladesh

BSS
01 July, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:07 pm

Will keep continued mutual cooperation for good relations between India-Bangladesh forces: Indian navy chief

After the visit, the delegation will return to India on 5 July

BSS
01 July, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:07 pm
Visiting Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi today (1 July) paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters. Photo: BSS
Visiting Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi today (1 July) paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters. Photo: BSS

India hopes to continue the mutual cooperation for further strengthening existing good relations with Bangladesh forces, visiting Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said today (1 July).

He paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters.

During the meeting, the army chief exchanged pleasantries with the Indian navy chief, said an ISPR release.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi congratulated General Waker-Uz-Zaman for taking the charge of chief of Bangladesh Army.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman thanked the Indian Navy chief for paying a courtesy call on him.

On 30 June, a four-member delegation of the Indian Navy led by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (along with his wife) came to Dhaka on a four-day state visit.

After the visit, the delegation will return to India on 5 July.

Indian Navy Chief / army chief

