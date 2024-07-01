Will keep continued mutual cooperation for good relations between India-Bangladesh forces: Indian navy chief
After the visit, the delegation will return to India on 5 July
India hopes to continue the mutual cooperation for further strengthening existing good relations with Bangladesh forces, visiting Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said today (1 July).
He paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at Army Headquarters.
During the meeting, the army chief exchanged pleasantries with the Indian navy chief, said an ISPR release.
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi congratulated General Waker-Uz-Zaman for taking the charge of chief of Bangladesh Army.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman thanked the Indian Navy chief for paying a courtesy call on him.
On 30 June, a four-member delegation of the Indian Navy led by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (along with his wife) came to Dhaka on a four-day state visit.
