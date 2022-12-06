Appearance of reported 'patron of militants' in BNP's Rajshahi rally draws criticism on social media

Bangladesh

UNB
06 December, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

Appearance of reported 'patron of militants' in BNP's Rajshahi rally draws criticism on social media

UNB
06 December, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 10:58 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Photos of BNP leader Mizanur Rahman Minu, who featured in media reports as a "patron" of militants during the BNP-Jamaat government in 2001-2006, sitting on the stage – right next to two chairs dedicated to Tarique Rahman and Khaleda Zia – ahead of the party's recent Rajshahi rally has drawn condemnation on social media.

Citing media reports on how the former Rajshahi mayor Mizanur Rahman Minu donated money to the Al Qaeda-affiliated radical Islamist organization Jagrata Muslim Janata Bangladesh, Bangladesh Awami League through social media post questioned: "With the presence of Minu at Rajshahi rally, what message does BNP intend to convey to the countrymen?"

A short video shared from AL's verified Facebook page, that also contains previous reports from mainstream media outlets, shows a list of eight politicians including then ministers and lawmakers behind the rise of the military commander of JMB, notoriously known as "Bangla Bhai", who unlashed an unprecedented reign of terror in Rajshahi region back then.

During the last BNP-Jamaat government, the rise of JMB in the Rajshahi region – with direct backing from then top brass – was vividly documented in media reports.

In the name of restoring law and order, members of this now banned terrorist group were involved in looting, beating people to death, and hanging lifeless bodies from trees – a brutal tactic employed to instill fear among people, according to media reports from that time.

Between 2001 and 2006, the country witnessed an unprecedented surge in terrorism with simultaneous bombing in 63 districts and the gruesome grenade attack in 2004 on a rally attended by then opposition chief Sheikh Hasina, besides targeted killings of minorities, pro liberation writers and judges among other atrocities.

BNP / rajshahi / militant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

1h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

2h | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

13h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

13h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

15h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup