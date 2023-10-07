APBn detains man with gold worth Tk1.22cr at Airport

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 10:41 am

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained a man with eleven gold bars weighing 1200.76 grams at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday (7 October) morning.

The detainee is Raju, a staff of the private organisation 'Shuveccha', a meet-and-greet service operating at the airport.

The market value of the seized gold is about Tk1.22 crore.

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Additional Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Ziaul Haque, said Raju was seen roaming in front of the Arrival Concourse Hall of the airport this morning. Armed police challenged him due to his suspicious movements at the airport.

Later, the law enforcers searched him and recovered 10 gold bars from a power bank Raju was carrying and 1 gold bar from his pocket, he added.

"A case will be filed against him under the Special Powers Act at the airport police station," said the APBn official.

