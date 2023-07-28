Anti-Aedes drive: DNCC fines over Tk 1.37 crore in 18 days

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has imposed a total fine of Tk 1,39,68,500 in 18 days of a month-long special mosquito eradication drive.

DNCC imposed a fine of Tk 5.90 lakh in 10 cases after finding Aedes larvae in several establishments on the 18th day, according to a press release.

Regional executive officers and executive magistrates conducted simultaneous drives in six areas of DNCC.

Besides, Assistant Health Officers of the corporation visited various places in 10 regions of DNCC and distributed leaflets to make people aware of dengue control. Discussions are held in educational institutions to raise awareness among teachers and students. Members of Bangladesh Scout and BNCC also conducted awareness activities to control dengue in association with DNCC staff.

Earlier, 10 teams consisting of senior officials from all departments were formed to supervise the month-long special anti-mosquito campaign. They are overseeing the ongoing operations on a daily basis.

The country has been experiencing a massive rise in dengue cases in the past few days. Since January of this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded 42, 702 dengue cases and 225 deaths across the country.