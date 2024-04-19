Another 13 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh

Another 13 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh

So far, a total of 274 BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 12:23 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Amid a conflict between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group in Myanmar's Rakhine, 13 more members of the country's Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter in Bangladesh on Thursday night, the authorities said.

So far, a total of 274 BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), today (19 April).

At first, the BGP members surrendered to the members of Coast Guard (CG) in the Naf River after intruding into Bangladesh territory, it read.

The CG later handed over them to the BGB-11 battalion stationed in Naikhongchhari, the release said.

Earlier in February, 330 members of Myanmar security forces including BGP, army personnel and immigration officials had taken shelter in Bangladesh.

On 15 February, they were handed over to Border Guard Police of Myanmar amid tight security.

