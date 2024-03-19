Ambassadors from 14 countries reaffirm their support for Rohingyas

Rohingya refugees walk towards Cox's Bazar fleeing from military oppression in Myanmar. File Photo: Reuters

Ambassadors of fourteen countries – including the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, the European Union, and Australia – have reaffirmed their support for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

This affirmation comes as they express concerns regarding the ongoing conflict in Myanmar which might potentially delay repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The ambassadors' letter addressed to the principal secretary of the prime minister of Bangladesh, dated 4 March. Photo: TBS

In a letter dated 4 March and addressed to the principal secretary of the prime minister of Bangladesh, the ambassadors said, "Given the recent escalation of conflict and deteriorating conditions in Myanmar, we acknowledge that repatriation of the Rohingyas might face even greater challenges in the foreseeable future."

Other signatories to the letter include Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, France, and Spain.