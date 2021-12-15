AL takes extensive programmes to celebrate Victory Day

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken detailed programmes for celebrating the Victory Day tomorrow.

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags at the central party office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all the party offices throughout the country during the sunrise on the day.

The AL will place wreath at the national memorial at Savar at 7am. The ruling party will place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 8am.

A delegation of AL will pay respect at the graveyard of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara at 11am.

Awami League praesidium member Lt Colonel (retd) Faruque Khan, Shahjahan Khan, central executive committee member Iqbal Hossen Apu, and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim will participate at the programme as the party representatives.

The ruling party's national leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony which will be administered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad at 4:30pm.

The ruling party leaders and activists from the Awami League and its associate bodies across the country will participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

In addition to this, a victory rally from Suhrawardy Uddhyan to historic Bangabandhu Bhaban will be organised by the Awami League marking the golden jubilee of the victory in the Liberation War at 2:30pm on 18 December.

Victory Day rallies will also be organised throughout the country by the Awami League and its associate body keeping similarity with the central programmes.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon the people including the party leaders, workers and supporters of its associate bodies to celebrate the day marking 50 years of independence maintaining the health guidelines during the pandemic.

