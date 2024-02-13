Ailing industry owners seek PM’s help for loan exit solution

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

Ailing industry owners seek PM’s help for loan exit solution

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 10:32 pm
Ailing industry owners seek PM’s help for loan exit solution

The owners of ailing industries have sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention in facilitating the implementation of the exit mechanism to resolve their defaulted loans.

Drawing the premier's attention, they voiced their concerns in this regard during the inaugural meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on the rehabilitation of struggling industries, held at the FBCCI headquarters in the capital on Tuesday, reads a press release. 

In the meeting, they recounted the formation of a high-powered task force for the rehabilitation of ailing industries and debt settlement following the assumption of power by the Awami League government in 2009.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Subsequently, in accordance with the task force's decision, the government issued a circular to absolve these factories of their liabilities. However, the owners said they were unable to do so due to the banks' lack of cooperation.

They claimed that despite their dire straits, banks initiated legal proceedings against them in financial courts. Hence, they are unable to embark on new business ventures due to these litigations. Given these circumstances, they call for assistance from the prime minister.

The Industries Ministry earlier identified 193 sick industries that are unable to sustain their business and pay back loans.

FBCCI standing committee Chairman Sadek Ullah Chowdhury said a body was established in 1998 to aid the rehabilitation of the sick industries. At that time, the Awami League government allocated a fund of Tk100 crore for this purpose. However, these efforts were halted subsequently. Later in 2008, a new database of struggling industries was initiated through the efforts of the FBCCI.

FBCCI / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / industry / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

12h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

12h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's Future: the key in Army's Hands

Pakistan's Future: the key in Army's Hands

2h | Videos
Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

3h | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

4h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

5h | Videos