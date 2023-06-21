Agro commodity supply chain data scheme to boost exports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Agro commodity supply chain data scheme to boost exports

A refurbished Shyampur packaging facility will be launched in two months

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:22 pm
A farmer uses a combined harvester for harvesting paddy. The machine, developed by the BRRI, is capable of harvesting paddy on 3-4 bighas of land per hour. Photo: TBS
A farmer uses a combined harvester for harvesting paddy. The machine, developed by the BRRI, is capable of harvesting paddy on 3-4 bighas of land per hour. Photo: TBS

The government is set to launch a tech-powered agricultural goods packaging centre within a month or two to increase exports to Western markets by ensuring supply chain traceability and including modern quality control procedures.

The initiative for reaching out to Western top-tier retail chains, regarded as the West's prime consumer market, will boost agricultural commodity exports by 25-30%, it is expected.

The Central Packing House at Shyampur in the capital will be upgraded to provide full sourcing data of agro commodities for importers. An existing laboratory at the facility will also be modernised to allow for accurate goods testing.

An announcement to this end was made on Wednesday at a seminar held at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium in the capital. A draft of the new packaging house operating policy was unveiled at the seminar stating the project has been undertaken by the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said, "We are only beginning to provide supply chain data for agro commodities to foreign buyers but there are over 500 such packaging houses in India and innumerable in Thailand to get the job done. Thus, to expand the country's capacity in this field, the private sector has to come forward."

Project Director Dr Shamim Ahmed said the main target of the project is to go beyond focusing primarily on expatriates' market in foreign lands and boost sales to Western-origin consumers.

As per the policy draft, the shelf life of vegetables and fruits will be increased through advanced packaging procedures, washing and drying of these commodities will be automated, hot water treatment system will be installed to kill postharvest pathogens and advanced blanching and shocking processes will be set up to preserve the original flavours and compositions of the commodities over longer periods.

The commodity quality testing process will be fully digitalised and no paperwork will be included to make the procedure transparent for foreign buyers. Importers can procure test results on demand online and the fees will be similar to private testing fees.

A skilled workforce is being developed to conduct research at the modernised testing laboratory of the packaging house. Additional funds will also be provided for running the laboratory.

An integrated software will be deployed for coordination between the packaging works, testing activities and official tasks at the refurbished Central Packing House.

Economy / Top News

agro / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

13h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

3h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

2h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions