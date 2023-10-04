Advocate Sultana Kamal new chairperson of TIB trustee board

Noted human rights activist Advocate Sultana Kamal has been elected as the chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

She takes over the role from outgoing chairperson Prof Perween Hasan, said a TIB press release on Wednesday (4 October).

Sultana was elected chairperson at a board meeting at TIB's Dhanmondi office on 3 October.

At the meeting, the board appreciated Prof Perween Hasan for her contributions to the watchdog's anti-corruption initiatives during her tenure.

Sultana Kamal previously served as TIB's chairperson and a trustee as well.

She also held positions of an advisor to the 2006 caretaker government, executive director of the 'Ain o Salish Kendra', and legal counsel for the UN. Additionally, she is the founding president of the Foundation for Human Rights Culture.

Sultana is an alumnus of Dhaka University.

She was one of the founders of the Bangladesh Field Hospital in Tripura, India, during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Board of Trustees is the highest policymaking body of the TIB.

Currently, Mahfuz Anam is the treasurer of the board and Tasneem Arefa Siddiqui is the general secretary.

Advocate Tawfique Nawaz, Abul Momen, Prof Fakrul Alam, Advocate Susmita Chakma, Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury and Philip Gain are among the members.