Additional €12 mn to be provided for Rohingyas, host community: EU

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 11:59 am

Related News

Additional €12 mn to be provided for Rohingyas, host community: EU

UNB
28 October, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 11:59 am
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic has said the European Union (EU) decided to increase their humanitarian assistance by an additional €12 million – €10 million for the Rohingyas and host community in Bangladesh, and €2 million will go to Myanmar for displaced people in Rakhine State.

During his visit, Lenarcic shed light on the Rohingya crisis and the prospect of the return of the Myanmar nationals to their homeland.

"This requires the additional engagement of the international humanitarian community, including the donor agencies and the government of Bangladesh to continue to provide support to the Rohingya community," said the European Commissioner, adding that the EU will do its part.

He appreciated Bangladesh's progress in disaster preparedness and assured continued support from the European Union (EU).

"I'm looking forward to our continued cooperation. In this area also, Bangladesh can count the solidarity of the European Union," he said in a video statement Wednesday night on his Bangladesh visit.

The European Commissioner said he is pleased to see the progress Bangladesh made in disaster preparedness and the good progress in training first responders to fire incidents.

Lenarcic said Bangladesh is facing multiple challenges and risks, and many of these are connected with the climate crisis – floods, cyclones and other natural disasters.

The European Commissioner arrived in Bangladesh on October 26, and his visit focused on European Commission Directorate-General for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (DG ECHO) support activities.

So far, ECHO has delivered almost €30 million in support to Bangladesh this year.

Lenarcic also visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and saw disaster preparedness initiatives in Dhaka and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, the European Commissioner met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shariar Alam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Top News

Rohingya / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

16h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

17h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

17h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era