ACC sues former National Bank Jamalpur manager for 'swindling' Tk3.29 crore from cardholders

Bangladesh

UNB
30 September, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 09:00 am

UNB
30 September, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 09:00 am
File photo
File photo

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a former Jamalpur branch manager of National Bank for "swindling" 45 cardholders out of Tk3.29 crore.

ACC Jamalpur Coordinated Office Deputy Director Malay Kumar Saha filed the case against banker Syed Zahoor Ahmad Wednesday following an investigation, the anti-corruption watchdog's Deputy Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB.

From 2010 to 2022, Zahoor swindled 45 cardholders out of Tk3.29 crore, he added.

