ACC sting operation nets Rajshahi deputy tax commissioner taking Tk10 lakh bribe

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 April, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:46 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a deputy tax commissioner of the Rajshahi income tax office on charges of bribery and harassing a taxpayer.

Deputy Tax Commissioner Mahibul Islam Bhuiyan was caught while taking a Tk10 lakh bribe in cash on Tuesday (4 April). The ACC members made the arrest after investigating a complaint from a taxpayer based in Rajshahi, Dr Fatema Siddiqua. She alleged the deputy tax commissioner harassed her and demanded a bribe to reduce her tax liability.

"After receiving her complaint, some ACC officers accompanied her to meet Mahibul.

They caught him in the act as he accepted the bribe from her," Director of ACC District Coordination Office Moniruzzaman told The Business Standard.

"Dr Fatema Siddiqua said she was harassed by Mahibul in various ways. At one point, Mahibul said if she paid him Tk60 lakh, he would reduce her taxes," the ACC official said.

Tax Commissioner Shah Ali said his department was cooperating with the ACC's investigation.

Later, a scuffle broke out between the ACC and income tax officers while conducting a raid at the office.

Several members of the ACC were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, accused officer Mahibul claimed Fatema staged the bribery with the ACC to evade taxes worth Tk26 crore.

