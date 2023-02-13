Suspended Benapole customs official sued by ACC

Corruption

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 08:18 pm

Suspended Benapole customs official sued by ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Khandaker Mukul Hossain, a suspended assistant revenue officer of Benapole Customs House, around six months after he was held with around Tk23 lakh at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

ACC Deputy Director Al Amin filed the case at the commission's integrated district office in Jashore on Sunday.

As per the case statement, Khandaker Mukul Hossain joined the National Board of Revenue as a cash officer in 2010. He became an assistant revenue officer in 2017 and joined the Benapole Customs House in November, 2020. There, he started amassing money through corruption and bribery.

On 26 August, 2022, Tk 2,299,000 was recovered from his possession upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a flight from Jashore Airport.

During preliminary interrogation, Mukul failed to show any valid source of the money.

After that, he was temporarily suspended from his job at the Benapole Customs House.

The accused will be arrested if needed, said Deputy Director Al Amin of ACC Jashore Office, adding, he himself will investigate the case.

