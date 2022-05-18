ACC rejects sacked Sharif Uddin’s plea for reappointment 

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has rejected the plea of Sharif Uddin, recently sacked deputy assistant director of the organisation, to reappoint to his post.

In a letter issued Wednesday (18 May), the government agency said his application for reappointment was rejected by the commission after review.

On 16 February, the ACC sacked Sharif Uddin, reportedly for his actions in Chattogram, based on clause 54 (2) of ACC's Employees (Service) Rules 2008. The provision empowers the commission to fire any of its employees at any time without showing any particular reason. He applied for reappointment on 22 February.

According to media reports, he was targeted by some ACC officials.

The next day, a number of ACC employees, for the first time in the organisation's history, staged demonstrations protesting the termination of Sharif Uddin.

The former ACC deputy director was accused of illegally keeping some Tk94 lakh – which was recovered during a drive to the land office in Cox's Bazar – in his possession for nearly one and a half years.

