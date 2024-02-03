Undocumented workers: 94 Bangladeshis among more than 500 foreigners detained in Malaysia

A total of 530 foreigners including 504 men and 26 women were rounded up during the operation. Photo: Collected

Malaysian authorities detained 530 undocumented foreign nationals, including 94 Bangladeshis, in the Selangor state on Saturday (3 February).

They were caught in an operation by the Immigration Department at the Selangor Wholesale Market in Seri Kembangan, reports Malaysian newspaper The Sun.

Selangor Immigration Director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin, who participated in the operation, said a total of 530 foreigners including 504 men and 26 women were rounded up during the operation.

"They comprised 277 individuals from Myanmar, 94 from Bangladesh, 72 from India, 39 from Indonesia, 15 from Nepal, nine from Sri Lanka, six from Pakistan and one from Vietnam," he told a press conference after the operation which started at 3am.

The operation ended at 6am and the number of those arrested has yet to be determined as the authorities were still checking the documents of the foreigners concerned at the time of the press conference.

The foreigners will be checked to ensure they have valid documents to be in the country, said Khairrul Aminus.

The operation also involved the General Operations Force (PGA), the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Selangor National Registration Department (JPN) and the Subang City Council.