9 injured as Ctg University BCL groups clash

About nine people, including an assistant proctor of the Chattogram University, were injured on Friday night in a clash between two groups of the CU unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The clash broke out at 11pm in front of the Suhrawardy Hall between two BCL groups: Sixty Nine and VX.

Due to previous hostility, the leaders and activists of both groups were chanting provocative slogans against each other.

Later, they locked in repeated clashes.

They brandished locally-made weapons and pelted brick chips at each other.

The nine injured were Assistant Proctor Shahidul Islam and eight BCL men in the two-hour long fight.

On Thursday night, a VX Group activist was barred from taking a seat in the university shuttle train by members of the Sixty Nine group.

At that time, the activists of both groups got into an argument. One of the Sixty Nine group activists was beaten up by the VX group members after the shuttle train reached the campus.

When the incident came to light, tension spread across the campus.

Later, the police and proctorial body members brought the situation under control.

Acting Chief Medical Officer of the university Dr Abu Taiyab said all the injured received first aid at the university medical centre.

Two were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital due to the serious nature of their injuries, he added.

The leaders and activists of both Sixty Nine and VX groups are the followers of AJM Nasir, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and the Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League general secretary.