9 injured as Ctg University BCL groups clash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

9 injured as Ctg University BCL groups clash

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
9 injured as Ctg University BCL groups clash

About nine people, including an assistant proctor of the Chattogram University, were injured on Friday night in a clash between two groups of the CU unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The clash broke out at 11pm in front of the Suhrawardy Hall between two BCL groups: Sixty Nine and VX.

Due to previous hostility, the leaders and activists of both groups were chanting provocative slogans against each other.

Later, they locked in repeated clashes.

They brandished locally-made weapons and pelted brick chips at each other.

The nine injured were Assistant Proctor Shahidul Islam and eight BCL men in the two-hour long fight.

On Thursday night, a VX Group activist was barred from taking a seat in the university shuttle train by members of the Sixty Nine group.

At that time, the activists of both groups got into an argument. One of the Sixty Nine group activists was beaten up by the VX group members after the shuttle train reached the campus.

When the incident came to light, tension spread across the campus.

Later, the police and proctorial body members brought the situation under control.

Acting Chief Medical Officer of the university Dr Abu Taiyab said all the injured received first aid at the university medical centre.

Two were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital due to the serious nature of their injuries, he added.

The leaders and activists of both Sixty Nine and VX groups are the followers of AJM Nasir, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and the Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League general secretary.

Top News

BCL / Chittagong University (CU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

7h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

9h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

4h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

6h | TBS Insight
Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals