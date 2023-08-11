9 dengue patients die, 2,046 hospitalised in 24hrs

Bangladesh

BSS
11 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 09:38 pm

Related News

9 dengue patients die, 2,046 hospitalised in 24hrs

BSS
11 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 09:38 pm
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

As many as nine dengue patients died and 2,046 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.
 
"During the period, 853 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,193 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
 
"This year, 373 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.
 
With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 80,074, the statement said, adding, "Some 70,026 patients were released from different hospitals this year of the total patients."
 
"A total of 9,675 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,421 are in Dhaka while 5,254 are outside the capital city," it added.
 
Health experts warned the dengue situation may deteriorate this month and in the next month, asking authorities concerned to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes.
 
Analysing the amount of rainfall, temperature and humidity in Bangladesh, they described August and September months as the most suitable period for breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.
 
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Dengue death toll / Dengue crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

25m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

30m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

14h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges