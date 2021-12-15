8th Indian Ocean Dialogue underway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:13 pm

Related News

8th Indian Ocean Dialogue underway

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 8th Indian Ocean Dialogue of the Indian Ocean Rim Association has begun today.

Bangladesh, who got the chairmanship of IORA on Tuesday, joined the dialogue physically while representatives of many countries joined virtually.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Arindam Bagchi Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India posted from his official twitter acount that the theme of this edition is Leveraging Digital Technologies for Health, Education, Development & Trade in IORA Member States.

The dialogue is being jointly hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh delivered the keynote address.

"[He] highlighted the need for greater collaboration among IORA Member States for post pandemic recovery. Noted the critical role of new and emerging technologies, and re-affirmed India's readiness to collaborate in this regard", read one of Arindam Bagchi's tweets.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

IORA / Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) / dialogues

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

6h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

28m | Videos
The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

20h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

20h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak