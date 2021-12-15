8th Indian Ocean Dialogue underway

The 8th Indian Ocean Dialogue of the Indian Ocean Rim Association has begun today.

Bangladesh, who got the chairmanship of IORA on Tuesday, joined the dialogue physically while representatives of many countries joined virtually.

Arindam Bagchi Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India posted from his official twitter acount that the theme of this edition is Leveraging Digital Technologies for Health, Education, Development & Trade in IORA Member States.

The dialogue is being jointly hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh delivered the keynote address.

"[He] highlighted the need for greater collaboration among IORA Member States for post pandemic recovery. Noted the critical role of new and emerging technologies, and re-affirmed India's readiness to collaborate in this regard", read one of Arindam Bagchi's tweets.