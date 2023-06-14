Tap into potential for growth: Momen to IORA

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:34 am

Related News

Tap into potential for growth: Momen to IORA

UNB
14 June, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:34 am
Tap into potential for growth: Momen to IORA

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday urged the member states of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) to push for tapping into the tremendous amount of untapped and unexplored potential for growth.

He also requested them to complement each other with more intense interaction, ideas-sharing and enhanced cooperation. 

The foreign minister made the remarks while announcing the opening of the 13th biannual CSO through a video message.

The two-day Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Committee of Senior Officials' (CSO) meeting began in Sylhet on Tuesday. 

Bangladesh, the current Chair of IORA, hosted the meeting. 

Seventy-five delegates from 23 IORA Member States and IORA Secretariat attended the CSO, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

They discussed various issues relating to six priority areas and two focus areas of IORA- maritime safety and security; trade and investment facilitation; fisheries management; disaster risk management; tourism and cultural exchanges; academic, science and technology cooperation; blue economy and women's economic empowerment. 

Other important issues including institutional arrangement and broadening engagement will also be discussed.

Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam delivered the opening remarks and chaired the meeting. 

IORA Secretary General Dr Salman Al Farisi; Vice-Chair Sudharshan Seneviratne, Sri Lankan high commissioner to Bangladesh; IORA past chair Ahmed Albadawi, acting deputy director of Economic and Trade Affairs Department, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also spoke at the opening session.

Secretary Alam said, "The great vision of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for transforming Bangladesh into a prosperous nation. 

"Under the able and apt leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's strive to become an industrial, digital and prosperous country by 2041 through harmonising social and economic development has been applauded across the world."

Alam appreciated the IORA Secretary General and his colleagues in the Secretariat for their admirable efforts and thanked all the Member States for their contributions to strengthening the IORA platform. 

He urged the IORA Member States to share ideas, exchange visions and put together their efforts to maintain the momentum IORA has seen in recent years and to take this platform to a greater height. 

Secretary Alam assured Bangladesh's commitment to making wholehearted efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation for a peaceful, stable, inclusive and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

Top News

IORA / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Can you adopt a child in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

16h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

18h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'