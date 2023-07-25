No further dialogues with political parties before election: EC Anisur

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 07:17 pm

No further dialogues with political parties before election: EC Anisur

The commission has not yet discussed the schedule of the national election, he said

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 07:17 pm
No further dialogues with political parties before election: EC Anisur

The Election Commission will not initiate further dialogues with the political parties before the national election, Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman said today.

"We are not thinking about dialogue. I believe political issues should be resolved through political means," EC Anisur said while speaking to reporters at his office in Agargaon on Tuesday (25 July).

Asked if the Election Commission will take any initiative for dialogues, he said, "Political matters are not within our jurisdiction. The solution lies within the realm of politics. We shall proceed with the election process."

The Election Commission arranged dialogues with registered political parties four months after assuming office last year. However, BNP and like-minded political parties boycotted the dialogue. 

Despite initiating another attempt for dialogue, the commission did not receive any response from BNP or other like-minded parties. Even after sending a follow-up letter, the commission did not receive any response from them.

Responding to another question regarding the election schedule, the election commissioner said, "The commission has not yet discussed the schedule of the national election. The schedule will be announced in due time.

"We are fully prepared to hold elections. All [political parties] participating in the election should be prepared too."

Asked about the besiege programme of several parties who were refused registration, he said "What will they do? If they surround us, we will remain surrounded."

He suggested that frequent political events are natural before the upcoming national election. 

The commissioner stated that there is nothing to be anxious about such threats while also regretting the sufferings of common people due to political movements.

