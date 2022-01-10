8 Bangladeshi youths to participate in ‘2021 Tech4good’ semifinal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

8 Bangladeshi youths to participate in ‘2021 Tech4good’ semifinal

They will compete with participants from Argentina, Brazil, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, South Africa, Thailand and Poland

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A team of eight promising Bangladeshi youths will join the global semifinal round of "2021 Tech4good" as the winners of Huawei's "Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh (SFTF)" programme. 

Members of the team are Syed Doha Uddin, Nishat Tasnim, Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman, Syeda Fatima Fayruj, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ramisha Raida Karim, Mehedi Hasan, and Fatema Islam Tania. 

They will compete with participants from Argentina, Brazil, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, South Africa, Thailand and Poland, said a press release.

The team has been shortlisted among the top 10 teams in Tech4Good global competition arranged by Huawei. 

The latest Huawei SFTF was started in September 2021. Students from various science and engineering universities joined the programme, where 16 toppers from Bangladesh made it to the podium of country-level winners. 

Inspired by the theme "Tech4all," Bangladeshi students submitted their projects which were shortlisted for a global competition round involving students from 130 countries and regions. 

Among two groups participating from Bangladesh, one illustrated a special project named "Dorakata," which aims to address the declining rate of Royal Bengal Tigers in Bangladesh, how it is related to the preservation of the ecosystem and biodiversity of the Sundarbans, and how rangers and veterinarians can use technology tools like wireless sensors, 5G network, Cloud and AI for real-time monitoring, automated threat assessment and fast response to safeguard the national animal of Bangladesh. 

Zhang Zhengjun, chief executive officer of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Huawei has decided to cultivate one lakh young people with ICT skills by 2026 in South Asia. Huawei believes that the youth is a great resource of Bangladesh."

"It is a matter of pride for us, especially for the SFTF Bangladesh team at Huawei, to see our youth earn recognition at such a prestigious global platform. I believe our boys and girls will touch the next milestone at 2021 Tech4Good." 

Tech4Good has been the leading social impact relevance competition since 2008. It provides opportunities to solve existing social and environmental crises through obtaining the latest technology, connecting impactful leaders and investors, and disseminating professional guidance from seasoned mentors among future leaders. 

The top three teams of the competition are awarded with prizes, additional coaching, and face to face meeting with investors who may realise the merits of the programmes. 

Seeds for the Future is Huawei's flagship corporate social responsibilities programme dedicated to students of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math worldwide and is meant for inspiring information communication technology (ICT) talents. 

First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this programme has been nurturing ICT talents since its initiation. Previously some winners of this programme also got the chance to work with Huawei.

The top three projects will be announced in late January 2022.

2021 Tech4good / semi-final / youths / Huawei SFTF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

3h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

10h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

35m | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

35m | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

45m | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment