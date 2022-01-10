8 Bangladeshi youths to participate in ‘2021 Tech4good’ semifinal

A team of eight promising Bangladeshi youths will join the global semifinal round of "2021 Tech4good" as the winners of Huawei's "Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh (SFTF)" programme.

Members of the team are Syed Doha Uddin, Nishat Tasnim, Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman, Syeda Fatima Fayruj, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ramisha Raida Karim, Mehedi Hasan, and Fatema Islam Tania.

They will compete with participants from Argentina, Brazil, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, South Africa, Thailand and Poland, said a press release.

The team has been shortlisted among the top 10 teams in Tech4Good global competition arranged by Huawei.

The latest Huawei SFTF was started in September 2021. Students from various science and engineering universities joined the programme, where 16 toppers from Bangladesh made it to the podium of country-level winners.

Inspired by the theme "Tech4all," Bangladeshi students submitted their projects which were shortlisted for a global competition round involving students from 130 countries and regions.

Among two groups participating from Bangladesh, one illustrated a special project named "Dorakata," which aims to address the declining rate of Royal Bengal Tigers in Bangladesh, how it is related to the preservation of the ecosystem and biodiversity of the Sundarbans, and how rangers and veterinarians can use technology tools like wireless sensors, 5G network, Cloud and AI for real-time monitoring, automated threat assessment and fast response to safeguard the national animal of Bangladesh.

Zhang Zhengjun, chief executive officer of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Huawei has decided to cultivate one lakh young people with ICT skills by 2026 in South Asia. Huawei believes that the youth is a great resource of Bangladesh."

"It is a matter of pride for us, especially for the SFTF Bangladesh team at Huawei, to see our youth earn recognition at such a prestigious global platform. I believe our boys and girls will touch the next milestone at 2021 Tech4Good."

Tech4Good has been the leading social impact relevance competition since 2008. It provides opportunities to solve existing social and environmental crises through obtaining the latest technology, connecting impactful leaders and investors, and disseminating professional guidance from seasoned mentors among future leaders.

The top three teams of the competition are awarded with prizes, additional coaching, and face to face meeting with investors who may realise the merits of the programmes.

Seeds for the Future is Huawei's flagship corporate social responsibilities programme dedicated to students of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math worldwide and is meant for inspiring information communication technology (ICT) talents.

First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this programme has been nurturing ICT talents since its initiation. Previously some winners of this programme also got the chance to work with Huawei.

The top three projects will be announced in late January 2022.