BNP's youth rally in Bogura calls for voting rights; leaders and activists start gathering

In a bid to demand the establishment of voting rights, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have started gathering for the youth rally in Bogra.

The demonstration aims to awaken the younger generation and shed light on the importance of their participation in the political process.

Scheduled to commence at 2pm, the rally will be held at the city's Central High School ground.

This rally has been organised by three BNP-affiliated organisations – Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal.

While the leaders and activists will enter the rally ground after 2pm due to ongoing halfyearly exams at the Central High School, BNP men from some 16 districts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions have already gathered in Bogura in large numbers.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to attend the programme as the chief guest.

Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, the central president of Jubo Dal, claimed that some 47 million newly eligible voters have been unable to exercise their voting rights during the current government's tenure.

"No obstacle can hinder the determination of the country's youth. The current illegitimate government will be overthrown by the hands of the younger generation," he added.