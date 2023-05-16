Training our youth to fight our climate challenges

Climate change is one of our most pressing global issues, affecting virtually every aspect of life on earth. Youths across the globe are becoming more and more aware and concerned about how their lives will be impacted in the wake of climate change.

A study by Bath University conducted among youths in 10 countries found that stress originating from climatic impacts induces physical and mental health risks. The same applies to the youth of Bangladesh, a country that is the seventh most vulnerable to climate change as per the Climate Risk Index 2021.

Its small size, disadvantageous geographic location, flat and low-lying topography, high population density and heavy reliance on livelihoods related to climate-sensitive sectors are all contributors to its susceptibility. Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including sea-level rise, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, biodiversity loss and food and water scarcity.

Bangladesh's 45.9 million youth population is especially vulnerable to existing and upcoming phenomena resulting from climate change. Under such circumstances, how can young people navigate the complexities of climate adversities in a country with limited land and other resources? The answer is by developing skills.

Skill development is vital for Bangladesh's fight against climate change, whether for climate adaptation or mitigation. Climate adaptation is more prevalent in Bangladesh as Bangladeshis have become accustomed to adjusting their lives to the changing climatic conditions in their respective areas, ranging from setting up cyclone shelters to migrating to cities where rivers wash away their homes.

However, mitigation measures are also gaining attention, owing to the average annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of over 6%. As the country transitions from an agrarian economy to an industrialised one, emissions have risen from 115 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 1990 to 221 MtCO2e in 2018.

With this backdrop, the following are some critical skills that youth can develop to drive climate action in Bangladesh:

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) can drive environmentally sustainable industrial development. Vocational training in different trades can help support the development of more low-carbon and climate-resilient industries by providing youth with the necessary skills and knowledge.

While the Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) has TVET curricula for developing solar panel technicians and other professions considered climate-adaptive, there is also the need to make other existing TVET courses "green".

ILO's Skills 21 project has been working on "greening" TVET by promoting green market-driven skills training, green practice and entrepreneurship support services in TVET institutes.

Non-governmental development organisations like the Brac's Skills Development Programme and Climate Change Programme piloted a training module incorporating locally contextualised climate adaptation and mitigation measures. Key measures include backyard plantation for carbon offsetting, retrofitting infrastructure against potential cyclones and heavy wind, regular weather updates, liaison with the local meteorological office and waste management in local markets.

This module has been incorporated into BRAC's apprenticeship-based skills training, entrepreneurship development training for aspiring youth entrepreneurs and enterprise development training for small businesses vulnerable to climate adversities.

Climate-smart farming is the next frontier skill considering the need to ensure food security for the vastly growing population. Adverse weather conditions like drought, waterlogging and salinity constantly pose hindrances nationwide. There is space for innovation through mechanisation, diversified crops or cultivations and/or localised solutions such as rainwater harvesting. This arena has diverse opportunities for youth, whether out-of-school or university graduates, especially those seeking entrepreneurship.

In this regard, BRAC's Climate Change Programme provides Climate adaptive technologies to improve youth's livelihood, capacity development and income generation through an Adaptation Clinic. For example, many young farmers are supported by high-value crop production such as sunflower and watermelon to cultivate in fallow lands.

Another good practice is Amar Bon, by which trees are planted in fallow lands for yearlong production as an adaptation action and carbon sequestration as a mitigation measure. Young volunteers are being trained-up to facilitate the farmers on selection and care for the growth of the saplings.

Research and development skills pave the way for timely and effective climate action. The world is ever-changing and faces new climate challenges every day, if not every hour. Almost all sectors, from crop production to fiscal management, are vulnerable to climate impacts.

It is crucial that youth acquire research and development skills geared towards climate action. After all, analysing data on existing challenges appropriately can lead the way for innovative solutions to mitigate risks.

Moreover, leadership and negotiation skills will take climate action forward. It needs to be driven by leaders who deeply understand climate elements, diplomacy skills and knowledge of socio-political or large organisational structures. There will be a need for such leaders in policy-making, government, businesses and academia.

After all, climate action requires a multi-faceted approach in collaboration with many stakeholders from diverse backgrounds. Youth must develop leadership and negotiation skills to navigate complex situations with tenacity and patience and reach meaningful consensus.

Youth can develop leadership skills by engaging in group activities, clubs and organisations focusing on climate change. At the same time, youth are now being provided platforms to engage in meaningful dialogue with policymakers and other stakeholders to advocate for climate-friendly policies. COP27 saw many youth climate activists and the recognition of youth as official stakeholders in the Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) Action Plan.

Regardless of the skills, the youth's acquisition process must be more inclusive. Training should be more targeted towards groups often left behind, namely girls/women, persons with disabilities, religious and ethnic minorities and transgenders. These groups are also among those who often suffer more due to climatic and natural disasters.

Government, educational institutions, private sector organisations and civil society organisations (CSO) play a critical role in facilitating skill development initiatives that can help address climate change. They can promote and invest in inclusive education and training programmes incorporating climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies for heterogeneous youth populations nationwide.

Rather than simply looking at youth as climate victims, one should see them as climate champions. Skills are one of the most instrumental tools that can combat climate change by helping populations against climate vulnerabilities and uplifting the nation by continuing and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Samanta Farahnaz is Programme Manager, Proposal Development & Fundraising, working in the Skills Development Programme at Brac. Dilshad Jahan is a Specialist, Advocacy and Communications working in the Climate Change Programme at Brac.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.