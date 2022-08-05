DNCC Mayor Atiqul invites youths to the playground

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said the young generation should come to the playground instead of staying home.

He made the remark after paying his respects at Sheikh Kamal's grave at Banani Cemetery in the capital on Friday (5 August).

"DNCC is working on 24 fields. We have already opened 17 of them. The youth should come to the playground instead of staying home," he said.

"Play sports, say no to drugs," he added.

Atiqul said they were paying special attention to attract the younger generation to sports.

"There is no substitute for sports to free the society of drugs. It is a great tool to make the new generation drug-free and terror-free" he said adding that they have taken initiatives on behalf of the city corporation so that everyone can play sports in the fields.

The mayor said Sheikh Kamal was a sports-loving person and he always stood by people. Today's youth should also love sports like him and stand by people in times of danger.

He further added that with respect to Sheikh Kamal, DNCC is organising sports events in various ways in the ward. "We are working to fix the environment and place of sports for the younger generation."

Senior officials and councillors along with DNCC Chief Executive Officer Salim Reza were present at the time.