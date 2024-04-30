65-day fishing ban in coastal areas to end midnight

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The 65-day fishing ban imposed in the coastal areas will end at midnight.

The ban was imposed from 1 March to 30 April to ensure the safe spawning of fish during its peak breeding period in six districts -- Barisal, Chandpur, Laksmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali.

The ban aims to support fair breeding, production and conservation of marine and sustainable fisheries.

Coastal fishermen are preparing their boats and nets in the rivers today as the ban will end at midnight.

During the fishing ban, the fishermen could not catch fish in five major Hilsa sanctuaries of different rivers including the Padma and Meghna.

The ban covered Hilsa sanctuaries in six districts which include 100km in the Meghna River from Chandpur's Shatnol to Laxmipur's Char Alexander, 90km in Shahbazpur Channel in Bhola, 100km in Tentulia River in Bhola, 20km in Naria and Bhederganj upazilas in Chandpur district and 82km in Hizla, Mehendiganj and Barishal Sadar upazilas, Gazaria and the Meghna River.

