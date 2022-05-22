52,500 tonnes of wheat arrived at Chattogram from India

A ship with 52,500 tonnes of government wheat has arrived at Chattogram Port from neighbouring India.

The ship is currently at the outer anchorage of Kutubdia Port. Once the customs clearance and other ancillary processes, including the plant quarantine certificate, are completed on Monday, they will be unloaded at Chattogram Silo by a lighter ship, according to Chattogram Food Department sources.

The previous week, another ship brought 52,500 tonnes of wheat.

Chattogram District Food Controller (Additional Responsibilities) Mohammad Abdul Kader said two government wheat ships arrived in May. These wheat are being delivered to the warehouses of the food department all over the country. There are two more ships in the pipeline. This wheat will be sold or distributed on government channels.

The Russia-Ukraine war affected the demand and price for wheat in the international market. Exports from India also continued to increase. In this situation, when India announced to limit the export of wheat except for the neighbouring countries, the price of wheat increased in the wholesale market of the country, which affected the price of flour.

As a result, prices of bread, biscuits, and paratha at the consumer levels also increased.

Bangladesh has a demand for 75 lakh tonnes of wheat every year. Of this, 11 lakh tonnes of wheat is produced locally and the rest is imported. From 1 July to 30 April this year, 55.46 lakh tonnes of wheat arrived in the country.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam said wheat has been imported at the public-private level keeping in view the demand of previous years. There is no bar on importing wheat from India on the G2G agreement. If the dollar price is kept under control, the situation will become normal.