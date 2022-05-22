52,500 tonnes of wheat arrived at Chattogram from India

Bangladesh

22 May, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

52,500 tonnes of wheat arrived at Chattogram from India

The previous week, another ship brought 52,500 tonnes of wheat

22 May, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 10:13 pm
52,500 tonnes of wheat arrived at Chattogram from India

A ship with 52,500 tonnes of government wheat has arrived at Chattogram Port from neighbouring India.

The ship is currently at the outer anchorage of Kutubdia Port. Once the customs clearance and other ancillary processes, including the plant quarantine certificate, are completed on Monday, they will be unloaded at Chattogram Silo by a lighter ship, according to Chattogram Food Department sources.

The previous week, another ship brought 52,500 tonnes of wheat.

Chattogram District Food Controller (Additional Responsibilities) Mohammad Abdul Kader said two government wheat ships arrived in May. These wheat are being delivered to the warehouses of the food department all over the country. There are two more ships in the pipeline. This wheat will be sold or distributed on government channels.

The Russia-Ukraine war affected the demand and price for wheat in the international market. Exports from India also continued to increase. In this situation, when India announced to limit the export of wheat except for the neighbouring countries, the price of wheat increased in the wholesale market of the country, which affected the price of flour. 

As a result, prices of bread, biscuits, and paratha at the consumer levels also increased. 

Bangladesh has a demand for 75 lakh tonnes of wheat every year. Of this, 11 lakh tonnes of wheat is produced locally and the rest is imported. From 1 July to 30 April this year, 55.46 lakh tonnes of wheat arrived in the country.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam said wheat has been imported at the public-private level keeping in view the demand of previous years. There is no bar on importing wheat from India on the G2G agreement. If the dollar price is kept under control, the situation will become normal.

Economy / Top News

wheat / ctg port / India Wheat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

12h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

12h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

2h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

3h | Videos
The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

3h | Videos
Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter