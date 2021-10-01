500 homeless families in Ctg get Prime Minister’s gift

The Chittagong district administration has distributed food items gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the 500 homeless families evicted from Laldia Char in Patenga of Chittagong.

Deputy commissioner, Mohammad Mominur Rahman handed over the food items to the families on Thursday afternoon.

While distributing the PM's gift, Mominur Rahman said that the Prime Minister has instructed that no one should remain hungry in the country.

He also promised to provide permanent accommodation for the evicted residents of Laldiar Char where at least 2,300 families have been living for almost 50 years.

The 52-acre land of Laldia Char on the bank of the Karnafuli River was included in the Bangladesh Survey (BS) under the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

On 1 March this year, following a High Court order the families were evicted from Laldiar Char.

 

prime minister's gift / PM Hasina / Laldiar Char

