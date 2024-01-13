2 dead, 300 homes destroyed in Karwan Bazar slum fire

A Fire broke out at a slum in the capital around 2:23 am on 13 January. Photo: Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence

Firefighters recovered the burnt bodies of two people after a fire broke out at Mollabari slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar early today (13 January).

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out in the Mollabari slum next to the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) premises, according to fire service control room.

The fire broke out at the slum around 2:23am and soon engulfed it, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury.

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 3:40am.

Lieutenant Colonel Tajul said, "In addition to the two fatalities so far, several people have been injured. The injured have been sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery."

However, the exact cause of the fire could not be immediately determined, he added.