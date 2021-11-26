4-storey building tilts in Ctg as M6.1 earthquake felt early Friday

A four-storey building in Chattogram has leaned towards the adjacent building as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Chattogram, Dhaka and different other parts of the country Friday morning.

Following the incident, fear has prevailed among the residents at the two buildings, located in Kapasgola area at Chawkbazar.

"We are informed about the matter. We will take necessary steps immediately," Chittagong Development Authority Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams told The Business Standard.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Myanmar-India border around 5:45am.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

Biswajit Nath, associate professor of the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at the University of Chittagong, considered the earthquake as an indicator of a bigger one in near future.

