4-storey building tilts in Ctg as M6.1 earthquake felt early Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:52 pm

Related News

4-storey building tilts in Ctg as M6.1 earthquake felt early Friday

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:52 pm
4-storey building tilts in Ctg as M6.1 earthquake felt early Friday

A four-storey building in Chattogram has leaned towards the adjacent building as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Chattogram, Dhaka and different other parts of the country Friday morning.  

Following the incident, fear has prevailed among the residents at the two buildings, located in Kapasgola area at Chawkbazar.

"We are informed about the matter. We will take necessary steps immediately," Chittagong Development Authority Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams told The Business Standard.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Myanmar-India border around 5:45am.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

Biswajit Nath, associate professor of the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at the University of Chittagong, considered the earthquake as an indicator of a bigger one in near future.
 

Top News

Earthquake / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

2h | Panorama
Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

4h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

5h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

8h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 