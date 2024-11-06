ISKCON involved in attack on joint forces in Ctg incident: Police

Chattogram Metropolitan Police has revealed that the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was involved in the attack on law enforcement and acid throwing in the Hazari Gali area of Chattogram, triggered by a Facebook post.

The incident led to vandalism, tension, and the attack on security forces.

Police have said those involved in the attack were heard shouting "Jai Shree Ram."

At a press conference held today at the city's Dampara Police Lines, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Md Roish Uddin detailed the incident.

Earlier that day, a press conference by the joint forces had outlined the events of the attack.

According to the police, nine officers were injured in the attack, including Assistant Commissioner Mahfuzur Rahman of the Kotwali Zone and police members – Saiful Islam, Bipul Bapari, Abu Sayem Sejan, Sayeed Hasan, Foyez, Naim, Ashikur, and Shahjahan Hossain Shaon.

Foyez was injured by acid and is currently being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Roish Uddin said, "The attackers chanted "Jai Shree Ram." Our investigation indicates ISKCON supporters were behind the incident, triggered by a Facebook post. The crowd trapped Osman Ali, and when police arrived, they tried to free him. The situation escalated, with bricks and acid thrown at officers, injuring nine, one of whom was burned by acid."

A total of 82 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The deputy police commissioner said the majority of those detained are believed to be ISKCON supporters, though some Muslims may also be involved, and investigations are ongoing.

Regarding Osman Ali, the person who posted about ISKCON on Facebook, the deputy commissioner added, "Osman Ali is currently in custody. If any religious insult is brought forward against him, we will take legal action."

Meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Kotwali Police Station of CMP, naming 82 individuals and accusing between 500 to 600 people in connection with the attack on law enforcement.

The case was filed by Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman of Kotwali Police Station, CMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz told TBS.

Police said the incident in Hazari Gali began on 5 November around 5:30pm when tension erupted after a Facebook post critical of ISKCON was shared. A group of people, reportedly Hindus, attacked shops in the area.

Upon receiving the information, police, army, and border guards arrived at the scene, where they rescued Osman Ali and his brother.

ISKCON denies involvement

ISKCON has denied any involvement in the violence, issuing a statement signed by the General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh Sri Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari.

The statement says following the recent violent events in Chattogram, there have been attempts to wrongly link ISKCON Bangladesh to the incidents, damaging our religious and social reputation.

"We strongly condemn this false information and want to make it clear that ISKCON Bangladesh is a peaceful, non-political religious group dedicated to promoting harmony, religious tolerance, and human welfare, both in Bangladesh and worldwide."

"We also condemn the recent attack and vandalism in Hazari Gali and state clearly that ISKCON has no connection to these events, despite what is being reported on social media and in the news," says the statement.