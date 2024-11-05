Ctg shop vandalised over Facebook post on Iskcon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:24 pm

Related News

Ctg shop vandalised over Facebook post on Iskcon

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:24 pm
Map: BSS
Map: BSS

A shop was vandalised and a trader was locked up in the Hazari Goli area of Chattogarm city today (5 November) for allegedly sharing a negative post on social media about the Hindu religious organisation Iskcon. 

Confirming the matter, Chattogarm Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass Media) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz told The Business Standard that police and army went to the spot and rescued the trader.

As of 8:30pm, the protesters were still standing on the spot chanting various slogans demanding punishment for the trader.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tensions remained high as law enforcers were also present to thwart any untoward situation, reports our correspondent.

On condition of anonymity, two shop owners of the area told The Business Standard that a journalist from Dhaka recently posted a comment on Facebook saying Iskcon is a "terrorist" organisation. After a screenshot of that comment was shared by a trader from the Hazari Goli area, locals started a protest this afternoon. 

At one stage, they vandalised the trader's shop and locked him up.

Top News

Chattogram / International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

1h | Videos
Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

3h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

3h | Videos