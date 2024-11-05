Ctg shop vandalised over Facebook post on Iskcon

A shop was vandalised and a trader was locked up in the Hazari Goli area of Chattogarm city today (5 November) for allegedly sharing a negative post on social media about the Hindu religious organisation Iskcon.

Confirming the matter, Chattogarm Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass Media) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz told The Business Standard that police and army went to the spot and rescued the trader.

As of 8:30pm, the protesters were still standing on the spot chanting various slogans demanding punishment for the trader.

Tensions remained high as law enforcers were also present to thwart any untoward situation, reports our correspondent.

On condition of anonymity, two shop owners of the area told The Business Standard that a journalist from Dhaka recently posted a comment on Facebook saying Iskcon is a "terrorist" organisation. After a screenshot of that comment was shared by a trader from the Hazari Goli area, locals started a protest this afternoon.

At one stage, they vandalised the trader's shop and locked him up.