Woman gang-raped at Mahamaya Lake in Mirsarai, one arrested

Police have arrested one of three suspects over the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in the Mahamaya Lake area in Mirsrai upazila of Chittagong on Thursday afternoon (7 November).

Drives were on to nab the other two suspects, said Mirsarai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Quader today (8 November).

According to police, the incident reportedly occurred in the Mahamaya Ecopark area, which the victim and her boyfriend from another district were visiting. The couple ventured into the secluded areas of Mahamaya Lake, unaware they were being followed.

Three young men from Durgapur in Mirsrai upazila allegedly trailed them, filming their activities from a distance. At one point, the suspects attacked the couple, restrained the boyfriend, and then took turns to violate the woman, said police.

The traumatised couple reported the incident to authorities at the lake's ticket counter, who then notified the police. Police responded swiftly, rescuing the couple and taking them to the police station for safety and further investigation.

OC Quader said, "We have received the young woman's complaint over rape at Mahamaya Lake. The suspects' motorcycle was seized on Thursday afternoon soon after the incident and one of the suspects was arrested early today."

"Drives are on to apprehend the other suspects. We will share the details later," he added.