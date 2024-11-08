Ctg's Biplab Udyan to be restored as green park, commercial structures set for demolition

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain has announced that Biplab Udyan, situated at Gate Number Two in the city, will be cleared of all commercial structures and transformed back into a public green park.

All existing establishments built for commercial use will be demolished, with City Corporation officials overseeing the operation tomorrow.

"When the Awami League government took power, they allowed unauthorized structures that have diminished the beauty of Biplab Udyan," said Mayor Shahadat. "All market structures built here will be removed by tomorrow, and there will be no new construction within the park. Biplab Udyan will once again become a place of greenery where birds can chirp, people can walk, and residents can breathe fresh air."

The mayor stated the green initiative would ensure the restoration of the area as a peaceful, natural space for the community. He has instructed the secretary of the owners' association to comply with the demolition orders and reaffirmed the CCC's commitment to reclaiming the area as a vibrant park.

Chief Executive Officer of Chattogram City Corporation, Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam, Secretary Ashraful Amin, and various departmental officials were present during the announcement.

Biplab Udyan, known for its scenic beauty, began losing green cover in 2019 when the CCC prioritised the construction of commercial facilities within the park. Despite strong objections from civil society and urban planners, CCC last year proceeded with a new agreement for additional commercial structures. However, in response to public demand for green space, the current administration has committed to restoring the park and preserving its natural heritage.

With the upcoming demolition, the Chattogram City Corporation aims to reinstate Biplab Udyan as a green sanctuary for residents, reflecting the city's commitment to sustainable urban planning.