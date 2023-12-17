4 family members burnt in gas explosion in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

UNB
17 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:58 pm

Related News

4 family members burnt in gas explosion in Narayanganj

Locals assumed that the explosion occurred due to accumulated gas from a line leakage

UNB
17 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:58 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in an explosion, reportedly from gas accumulated due to a leak in the line, in Khilmarket area of Fatullah, Narayanganj early today (17 December).

The injured were identified as Sultan Miah, his wife Shahida Akhter, and their sons Nabi Hossain and Ali Miah. All four are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.  

Quoting locals, police said the members of the family went to their village home a few days back and returned to their flat on the third floor of a four-storey building in the Khilmarket area on Saturday night. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A fire broke out with a loud bang when one of the family members was about to light the stove in the kitchen around 1am, leaving all four critically injured, they said. 

Hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to the flat and rescued them. They were taken to Narayanganj General Hospital.

Later, they were moved to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with critical injuries. 

Locals assumed that the explosion occurred due to accumulated gas from a line leakage. 

Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the national hotline of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the matter saying that one firefighting unit rushed to the spot. Locals had already doused the flame before their arrival. 

Fatullah police station's Officer-in-Charge Nure Azam said on information, they rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. 

Of the injured, Shahida's condition was critical, the OC added.

Top News

Narayanganj / gas explosion / fire / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

41m | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

19h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

41m | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

14h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

2h | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

15h | TBS SPORTS