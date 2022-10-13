4 bodies recovered after fishing vessel sinks in Karnaphuli River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 01:50 pm

Representational image. Collected
The bodies of four missing crew members, including Captain Faruque Bin Abdullah, were recovered Thursday after a fishing vessel "FV Magferath" sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

A team of river police and fire service unit recovered the bodies at 10:00am on Thursday (13 October) from Sadar Ghat area of the Karnaphuli River.

Confirming the matter, Chattogram River police super FM Mizan Uddin told The Business Standard, "Four bodies out of seven missing crew members were recovered this morning."

On Wednesday, a fishing vessel "FV Magferath" carrying more than 20 people sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram while trying to dock for maintenance. Fourteen people including the chief engineer managed to swim ashore soon after the vessel capsised.

Chattogram Sadarghat River police station Officer in Charge (OC) Ekram Ullah said that a joint team of river police, fire service and civil defence is conducting a rescue operation.

Also, the naval police could not confirm whose bodies have been recovered.
 

