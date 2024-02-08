330 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar in 5 days

People take pictures as BGP members enter Bangladesh through the Ukhiya-Ghumdhum border on 7 February 2024. Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury/TBS

A total of 330 Myanmar citizens have entered Bangladesh in the last five days as the conflict between the rebel forces and military in the neighbouring country drags on.

The shelter seekers from Myanmar include members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, according to officials at BGB headquarters.

Earlier on Wednesday (7 January), 64 people from Myanmar entered through the border in Cox's Bazar's Ulubuniya area for refuge after being attacked by rebels.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to relocate 100 shelter seekers staying at Tumbru of Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban to Teknaf's Hnila union in Cox's Bazar.

On 5 February, authorities relocated 180 Rohingyas of 16 families from Tumbru to Kutupalong transit camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

Rebel factions in Arakan state have engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since Saturday (3 February), primarily over the control of a border camp.

Persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions have marked the ongoing conflict.

Bangladeshis living in the border area have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.

International media reports suggested several more insurgent groups, some forming alliances among them, are confronting the government army in several parts of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, two people were killed inside the Bangladesh border on 5 February after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

Bangladesh's border with Myanmar stretches 271.0 kilometres (168.4 miles), from the tri-point with India in the north to the Bay of Bengal in the south.

Bangladesh played a critical role in sheltering over a million Muslim minority Rohingyas who fled their home in Rakhine and took refuge in Bangladesh to evade persecution, particularly after a 2017 army crackdown but the current crisis visibly has little to do with the Rohingyas.