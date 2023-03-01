30 citizens express concern over tortures, anarchy by BCL at universities

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 09:51 pm

Photo: UNB
Thirty citizens of the country issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over recent incidents of tortures, extortions, and creating anarchic situations at residential halls in universities across the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the eminent citizens also demanded proper judicial inquiry into the incidents and punishment of the involved persons.

Citing media reports, they said more than 30 incidents of extortion, torture and creating disturbance in dorms of the universities by the Chhatra League activists have been reported in first two months of the year.

"As the citizens of an independent and democratic state, we are extremely concerned and aggrieved over these incidents. The reported negligence of university authorities further increased our concerns. We call for taking necessary legal and administrative actions against the culprits," reads the statement.

Those who issued the statement include political scientist Professor Dilara Chowdhury, economist Mahbub Ullah, human rights activist Noor Khan Liton, former diplomat Shakib Ali, political scientist Professor Abdul Latif Masum, Professor ABM Obaidul Islamof physics department at Dhaka University, Professor Sukomal Barua, Professor Md Lutfar Rahman of Department of Statistics at Dhaka University, Professor Morshed Hasan Khan; Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan from Department of Philosophy at Jahangirnagar University, Professor Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan from Department of History and Culture of Islam at Dhaka University and Professor Saleh Hasan Nakib from Department of Physics at Rajshahi University.

