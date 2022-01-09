3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash

Three madrasa students died and at least three others were injured in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Khulna-Mongla Highway in Bagerhat on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Hafez Abdullah, hailing from Sadar upazila; Abdul Gafur from Rampal and Salahuddin from Satkhira. All three of them were students of Hakimpur Qawmi Madrasa in Bagerhat Sadar upazila.

The accident took place late on Saturday night in Shambagat area of Fakirhaat upazila when a Bagerhat-bound CNG auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving three dead on the spot.

The highway police recovered the bodies at night and rushed the injured to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

"It might be due to dense fog that the accident occurred," said Bagerhat Katakhali Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Ali after the initial investigation.

On Sunday morning, police handed over the bodies to the madrasa authorities without an autopsy.

Later, a namaz-e-janaza was held for the three students at the Jamyatul Islamia Hakimpur Darus Sunnah Madrasa field at 10am.

Reportedly, the group of Hakimpur madrasa students went to attend a religious congregation in Khulna on Saturday afternoon.