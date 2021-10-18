3 killed in Sirajganj road accidents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 11:44 am

Three people, including a woman and a child, were killed and at least 10 injured in separate road accidents in Sirajganj on Sunday night.

A rickshaw-van carrying passengers suddenly broke down while crossing the highway at Nalka of Kamarkhand upazila on the western link highway of Bangabandhu Bridge around 8 pm on Sunday night. At that time, a truck crashed into the rickshaw killing two passengers and injuring the van driver and two others before fleeing the scene, said Mosaddek Ali, officer in charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West police station. 

The deceased were identified as Monowara Khatun, 43, and her son Noyon Hossain, 20.

In Khalkula of Tarash upazila of Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway, a passenger bus hit a tractor around 7:30 pm leaving the tractor driver, Anwarul Islam, 48, dead on the spot, said Hatikumrul Highway Police Station sub-inspector Abdullahil Baki.

At least eight passengers of the bus were injured in the accident and sent to different hospitals for treatment, he added. 

