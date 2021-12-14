3 hurt in explosion from gas leakage in old Dhaka
Three members of a family, including a child and a woman, sustained injuries as a four-story building partially collapsed following a gas explosion at Alu Bazar in the capital's Old Dhaka early today.
The incident took place at a residential building located on Osman Gani road around 1.45am Tuesday.
Soon after the loud explosion, the building caught on fire and collapsed partially.
On information, the fire service reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.
Other residents of the building were safely evacuated at the time.
The injured people have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
According to fire service officials, a gas leak caused the explosion and fire.