3 hurt in explosion from gas leakage in old Dhaka

Three members of a family, including a child and a woman, sustained injuries as a four-story building partially collapsed following a gas explosion at Alu Bazar in the capital's Old Dhaka early today.

The incident took place at a residential building located on Osman Gani road around 1.45am Tuesday.

Soon after the loud explosion, the building caught on fire and collapsed partially.

Photo: TBS

On information, the fire service reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Other residents of the building were safely evacuated at the time.

Photo: TBS

The injured people have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to fire service officials, a gas leak caused the explosion and fire.