3 held over Dhanmondi flat theft

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a group of three thieves including its ringleader in connection with the theft that took place last week at an apartment in Dhanmondi.

Members of the elite force apprehended them from the capital's Mohammadpur.

During the drive, equipment that was used for breaking into the flat and evidence of stolen goods were seized.

Earlier on 8 December, two thieves stole 15 bhori gold and cash from a Dhanmondi flat while the owner of the flat saw the entire incident via CCTV from London.

They broke on the second floor of the five-storied building and stole gold ornaments and cash around 6:10am while Ekramul Wadud, the owner of the house, saw this scene on CCTV in London a few hours later.

The caretaker of the flat, Afaz, was asleep at that time and did not hear anything.

Ekramul later informed him about the theft around 1pm and he lodged a complaint with Dhanmondi police station.

According to the footage, two thieves broke the grill of the south-west corner room on the floor, stole Ekram's belongings and ransacked several cupboards in the room.