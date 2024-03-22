Fire breaks out at building in Dhanmondi 27

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

Fire breaks out at building in Dhanmondi 27

Three fire service units of Mohammadpur zone have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, Fire Service Media Cell Officer Anwarrul Islam told The Business Standard.

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 05:36 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire broke out at a multi-storied building in the capital's Dhanmondi 27 on Friday (22 March) afternoon.

Three fire service units of Mohammadpur zone have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, Fire Service Media Cell Officer Anwarrul Islam told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"We received information that smoke is rising from the roof of a building at Dhanmondi 27. However, the details of this incident have not yet been received. Besides, it was not clear which building was on fire," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More to follow..

fire / Dhanmondi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

10h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

9h | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

1d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

21h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

23h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

22h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

16h | Videos