Fire breaks out at building in Dhanmondi 27

A fire broke out at a multi-storied building in the capital's Dhanmondi 27 on Friday (22 March) afternoon.

Three fire service units of Mohammadpur zone have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, Fire Service Media Cell Officer Anwarrul Islam told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

"We received information that smoke is rising from the roof of a building at Dhanmondi 27. However, the details of this incident have not yet been received. Besides, it was not clear which building was on fire," he said.

More to follow..