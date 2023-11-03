3 Bangladeshi workers die in Malaysia landslide

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 09:39 pm

Related News

3 Bangladeshi workers die in Malaysia landslide

The workers at their 30s were working at a highway construction site.

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 09:39 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Three Bangladeshi workers died in a landslide while working at a highway construction site in Malaysia on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30pm (local time) near Kampung Maka, Pulai Chondong, reported Malaysian daily The Star quoting Machang OCPD Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud.

"The bodies of the victims, all in their 30s, have been sent to the Machang Hospital," the report added.

Meanwhile, Anies Asiykin Ariffin, 29, a witness whose house is about 50m from the scene, said she heard screams for help from the construction site.

Another witness, Amiro Anuar, 36, said he rushed home from work after receiving a call from his wife about the incident.

"I was very worried as our house is very near the location of the incident, only about 50m away.

"I saw a big crowd, the police and the Fire and Rescue team working to dig up the bodies," he said.

Top News

bangladeshi migrant workers / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

11h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

5h | TBS Career