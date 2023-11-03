3 Bangladeshi workers die in Malaysia landslide

Three Bangladeshi workers died in a landslide while working at a highway construction site in Malaysia on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30pm (local time) near Kampung Maka, Pulai Chondong, reported Malaysian daily The Star quoting Machang OCPD Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud.

"The bodies of the victims, all in their 30s, have been sent to the Machang Hospital," the report added.

Meanwhile, Anies Asiykin Ariffin, 29, a witness whose house is about 50m from the scene, said she heard screams for help from the construction site.

Another witness, Amiro Anuar, 36, said he rushed home from work after receiving a call from his wife about the incident.

"I was very worried as our house is very near the location of the incident, only about 50m away.

"I saw a big crowd, the police and the Fire and Rescue team working to dig up the bodies," he said.