28 eminent citizens express concerns over attacks on Palestinians

Twenty-eight eminent citizens of the country have expressed concerns over Israel's attacks on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement today (15 October), they said, "Children, women and people are being subjected to armed attacks in the besieged areas. As a result [of the conflict] halting supply of all daily necessities, including electricity and water, the situation has reached an extreme level. We consider oppression, torture and killings of innocent people to be gross violations of human rights."

Stating that Israel was created by uprooting Palestinians from their homeland, they said, "Palestinians have since then been victims of continuous killing and torture, living as refugees in their own land. Gaza has been forced to withdraw from the entire territory and live in just one corridor. There, too, Israel is engaged in new settlements defying resolutions of the United Nations. Unfortunately, Israel continues to receive full military, civilian and media cooperation of Western powers in these atrocities."

The statement further said, "We oppose all forms of killing. In our opinion, the silent role of the people of the world, including the neighbouring Arab countries, against the long-term deprivation has motivated Palestinian fighters to wage an armed war.

"Despite this, Hamas attacks on civilians, installations and people from various countries in Israel are unintended. The current intolerable situation should be considered not as a recent phenomenon, but as a prevention of the continued overall deprivation."

"We want an immediate end to this humanitarian disaster. Our sincere desire is a permanent solution to the problem through formation of an independent Palestinian state," they said.

The statement was signed by former adviser of the caretaker government Sultana Kamal and Rasheda K Chowdhury; Director and Producer Ramendu Majumder; Trustee of the Liberation War Museum Sarwar Ali; President of the Sommilito Samajik Andolon Syed Anwar Husain; President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Dr Fauzia Moslem; General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad Advocate Rana Dasgupta; Dhaka University Professor Dr MM Akash, among others.