221 govt officials promoted to the rank of joint secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 12:31 am

221 govt officials promoted to the rank of joint secretary

Although there is no permanent post, the government has promoted 221 officers of Deputy Secretary and equivalent rank to the post of Joint Secretary.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette to announce these promotions on Monday night. 

As customary, the promoted officials have been designated as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) within the Ministry of Public Administration.

There are 502 Joint Secretary positions in Public Administration, but with these new promotions, the total number of joint secretaries has now reached 946.

An official of the Ministry of Public Administration said that most of the officers will be posted in their previous posts as there is no empty post of joint secretary.

On 2 November 2022, the government also promoted 175 officials to the rank of Joint Secretary.
 

Promotion

