33 Election Commission officials promoted ahead of national elections

The Election Commission has promoted 33 of its officials ahead of the 12th National Assembly elections.

The commission issued separate notifications regarding the promotions on Tuesday (29 August).

Confirming the matter, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Business Standard, "These posts were lying vacant for many years. The promotions have nothing to do with the election. It is an ongoing process.

"In fact, due to some legal complications, their promotion was delayed for several years. They were promoted after those complications were resolved."

Among the 33 officials, nine were promoted to the post of regional election officer in grade-4 and 11 in the posts of deputy secretary, deputy director and senior district election officer in grade-5.

Besides, 13 officials have been promoted to the posts of senior assistant secretary, district election officer, additional regional election officer and additional district election officer in grade-6.