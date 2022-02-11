2012 journo-couple murder: Bring perpetrators to justice, says ARTICLE 19

Bangladesh

UNB
11 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

2012 journo-couple murder: Bring perpetrators to justice, says ARTICLE 19

UNB
11 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 04:07 pm
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB

A UK-based human rights organisation has raised concern over the "unsolved murder case" of journalist-couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The two journalists were murdered brutally inside their apartment in the Raja Bazar area of Dhaka in front of their five-year-old son, Megh, on 11 February, 2012.

ARTICLE 19 that works for the freedom of expression and right to information (RTI), on Friday called for taking progressive steps to complete the investigation in the case and bring justice without any further delay.

"This unsolved case is a shameful example of the strong existence of a culture of impunity that questions the judiciary system of the country where the killers go free. It indicates the failure of the state in protecting the journalists and ensuring the security of the journalists of the country and bringing justice to any disorder," said Faruq Faisel, regional director, ARTICLE 19.

"No progress of investigation into this murder case clearly threatens the safety of journalists, challenges the state's protection mechanism and evidentially letting the perpetrators go free makes the government unaccountable," he added.

Top News

Sagar-Runi murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

6h | Features
Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

5h | Panorama
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Now | Videos
Rickshaw paint at tea stall

Rickshaw paint at tea stall

2h | Videos
Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

21h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 